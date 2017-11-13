Here’s how to send holiday cards to Illinois military

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner want to make sure members of the military receive festive wishes this holiday season.

The Rauners announced the 2017 Holiday Card Drive for the military.

Cards should be sent to:

USO of Illinois

333 S. Wabash Ave., 16th Floor

Chicago, IL 60604

Organizers ask that the cards be mailed by Nov. 20.

You can also drop off cards at a local Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Service Office. To find a service office near you, click here.