Driver in hit-and-run that killed mother in Bolingbrook now in custody

WILL COUNTY, Ill — A 19-year-old man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a mother in Bolingbrook is now in custody.

Police say Eduardo Avila struck 35-year-old Patricia Hoyt, who is from Orland Park, with his 2002 Honda Accord earlier this month.

A warrant was issued for Avila. Police say he surrendered in Will County court Monday and was remanded.

Hoyt’s body was found Sunday Nov. 5th on Frontage Road near Lawton Lane. She was in the neighborhood to get together with friends. She had a son and a daughter.