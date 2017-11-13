CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cloudy evening, rain later in week
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps later in week
-
Cloudy skies, mixed rain and snow
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
Breezy, mostly sunny, rain later in week
-
Chilly air, colder temps later in week
-
-
Cloudy, foggy, occasional mist
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
Cool, chilly, partly cloudy Halloween
-
Cloudy, cooler temps, windy
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Cold, possible snow, rain Saturday night
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible