Chicago cop could win $100,000 as CNN’s ‘Hero of the Year’ – here’s how to vote

CHICAGO — Chicago police officer Jennifer Maddox has the chance to win $100,000 to benefit her work empowering children on the South Side if she gets the votes to win CNN’s “Hero of the Year” honors.

Having grown up on the South Side, Maddox sees the area as rife with challenges, but says “we can’t arrest our way out of this.” Maddox’s after-school program Future Ties provides a free, safe space for more than 100 children in grades K-5 to learn, grow and succeed.

“Law enforcement needs the people in the community to work with us to solve some of the grassroots issues that are causing the violence,” Maddox told CNN.

Maddox was selected as one of the top 10 “Heroes of 2017” by CNN. All 10 heroes will be highlighted on the network during a special broadcast next month, receive free training, and get $10,000 for their organization. But only one will be selected as the “CNN Hero of the Year” and win an additional $100,000 for his or her cause, based on the number of votes they receive online.

You can vote up to 10 times per day using any (or all) of three methods, including visiting CNN’s website and logging in via email or Facebook, or sending a message to the CNN Heroes Facebook Page. Voting is open through Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 2 a.m. CT.

The other top CNN Heroes includes a barbecue master who feeds people in need, an amputee who created her own support network, and a determined mother employing dozens of developmentally challenged young adults.