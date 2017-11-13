WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge did not hold back when questioning the coaching decisions in yet another loss to the Green Bay Packers. Criticism of the goaline challenge/turnover aside, Hoge was not impressed with the team coming out flat after the bye week, the sudden struggles on defense, and an offensive game plan that failed to get playmakers involved. The Bears lost 23-16 and fell to 3-6. They are 1-5 against the Packers in the "John Fox era."
Bears Insider: John Fox’s most important game was a total flop
-
Bears Insider breaks down unlikely week 3 win
-
Bears Insider can’t find any positives in loss to Bucs
-
Bears Insider on long overdue road win in Baltimore
-
Adam Hoge previews the Bears-Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sports Feed
-
Bears Insider reflects on blowout loss in Green Bay
-
-
Bears Insider breaks down season-opening loss to Falcons
-
Bears Insider breaks down first winning streak in two years
-
Bears lose to Packers 23-16 at Soldier Field
-
Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews season opener
-
Ryan Glasspiegel recaps the Bears-Packers match-up on Sunday’s Sports Feed
-
-
THE MORNING AFTER: Will this rival signal the end again?
-
John Fox challenge considered one of the worst in NFL history
-
Bears favored over the Packers for the first time in 9 years