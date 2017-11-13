Bears Insider: John Fox’s most important game was a total flop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge did not hold back when questioning the coaching decisions in yet another loss to the Green Bay Packers. Criticism of the goaline challenge/turnover aside, Hoge was not impressed with the team coming out flat after the bye week, the sudden struggles on defense, and an offensive game plan that failed to get playmakers involved. The Bears lost 23-16 and fell to 3-6. They are 1-5 against the Packers in the "John Fox era."