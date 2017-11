Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EST. 2016

Set out to build a better apparel brand. Growing from the thought: People deserve access to a great product, made the right way, and sold at a great price.

Everything is cut, sewn, and crafted at our factory in Chicago - using U.S. materials.

Dearborndenim.us (or .com)

Factory address 3333 W. Harrison St.

Store address 1504 E. 53rd St. Hyde Park