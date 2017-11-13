At least 5 carjackings reported Monday in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two more carjackings were reported Monday afternoon following a busy morning in which several more were reported.

Around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. St Clair, police say a man left his vehicle running while placed bags into the trunk of his white Keep Cherokee. At the time, a suspect entered the vehicle and fled. Preliminary reports indicate the victim was a ride-share driver.

A short time later, around 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Halstead, police say a man was pumping gas when a male juvenile entered the victim’s gray Ford Edge SUV and fled.

Earlier Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Wellington two men and a woman were sitting in a black 2017 Toyota Camry when three armed men ordered them to get out of the car. The three men took some items from the victims and then used the Camry to drive away from the scene. There were last seen heading southbound on N. Rockwell St.

The second carjacking happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Aberdeen St. Three men approached another man at gunpoint and took his black sedan.

A third carjacking happened in the 1900 block of West Augusta Blvd. around 4:35 a.m. A man was approached by three men with guns. They took his white Dodge Charger.

Police believe the suspects in the carjackings that occurred in the early morning hours are juveniles.

No one is in custody.