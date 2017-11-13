49ers Marquise Goodwin’s emotional touchdown a tribute to newborn son who died before game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — On Sunday, the 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored his first touchdown of the season. He blew a kiss to the sky and knelt to pray after the touchdown, and his team rushed to congratulate him.

After the game, Goodwin revealed that his infant son had died hours before the game during to complications during his wife’s pregnancy.

On Instagram, Goodwin wrote that the had to premature deliver their son prematurely around 4 a.m.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family,” Goodwin wrote.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Goodwin left the locker room quickly to be with his family following the game.

You can watch his emotional touchdown in the player above.