1 man dead after Uptown shooting

CHICAGO — One man died after a shooting in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Monday, according to police.

Police said the man was shot in the chest on the 1200 block of West Leland Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday night. The victim was taken to Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they saw an unknown man around 15 to 17 years old in black clothing firing shots at the victim and fleeing on foot, police said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened just a couple of blocks from the scene of a deadly triple-shooting inside a Starbucks less than two weeks ago.