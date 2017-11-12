WWII Veterans reunited; An encore presentation on WGN-TV

This Veteran’s day, we bring you a story we first ran in July.

Two American sailors shared a moment of hell in 1945 when Japanese suicide pilots attacked the air craft carrier, U.S.S. Bunker HIll. One of them saved the other. But, it took a book about that day, written by the son of former Senator and Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, to bring “The Brothers of the Bunker Hill” together again. WGN-TV’s Steve Sanders gives us an encore presentation of a World War II surprise, 72 years in the making.

Now the sad news, the Seattle veteran, Al Skaret, passed away peacefully last month at the age of 97. He is survived by his three children and six grandchildren. Skaret told his son Steve just before he died that the best days of his long life were the day he got married, the days his children were born, and the day WGN came to hear his war story.

Producers Pam Grimes and Kelly Barnicle, and photojournalists Mike D'Angelo and Brad Piper contributed to this report which is nominated for an Emmy award. The story originally aired on July 5, 2017.