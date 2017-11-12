US Marine Corps veteran runs 31 marathons in 31 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A United States Marine Corps veteran marked a milestone on Veterans Day.

Rob Jones is a retired Marine Corps Sergeant. He lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. While in Afghanistan, Jones was responsible for clearing an area of explosive devices in Taliban territory. A landmine detonated near him, injured his legs and resulted in doctors having to amputate both of his legs.

Jones is not letting his injuries prevent him from helping other injured veterans.

On Saturday, he completed his 31st marathon in 31 days.

Over the past month he has competed in one marathon everyday. Jones has run in numerous cities including Boston, Houston and Denver.

His goal is to raise money for a group of charities that benefit wounded warriors. So far he has raised more than $125,000.

"My objective with the 31 marathons in 31 days is to just get a story out there about a veteran that went to Afghanistan, had a traumatic experience, came back you know minus two legs, but was still able to find my new way that I was going to contribute to my country and my society and keep fighting for my brother veterans," Jones said.

Jones has also won a bronze medal in the Paralympics, biked 5,200 miles across the country and climbed 104 flights of stairs at the One World Trade Center in New York City.