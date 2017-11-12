× Thieves targeting Skokie hair salons, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police in north suburban Skokie have issued an alert about thieves targeting hair salons.

The police department said there has been a series of thefts and robberies at local salons and they all follow a similar pattern.

Three or four male suspects in their teens or twenties enter a salon, and while some distract employees or other customers, the others commit the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-982-5900.