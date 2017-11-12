Ryan Glasspiegel recaps the Bears-Packers match-up on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For once, it was the Packers that pulled a surprise against the Bears.

Favored for the first time in nine years against their NFL North rivals, it was felt that this would be John Fox's best chance to knock off Green Bay in two seasons.

It didn't turn out that way.

A continued sluggish offense, a bad decision to review a call, and a better-than-expected effort from Brett Hundley helped the Packers to win yet another game over the Bears at Soldier Field. As Green Bay gets a bit back on track after a bad stretch following the injury to Aaron Rodgers, Fox's team drops to 3-6 in what might be his farewell tour in Chicago.

