Police searching for 25-year-old Pilsen man

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a 25-year-old Pilsen man who was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to police, Luis Mercader was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and blue jeans, and he’s known to frequent several places in and near the Fulton Market area from Halsted to Ashland and Monroe to Fulton.

An email from family members sent to WGN said the Puerto Rican cook was planning a benefit for victims of Hurricane Maria set for Thursday, Nov. 9, but he never made it there. They said his backpack was found at Urbanbelly, where people saw him last Thursday, a day after police said he was last seen.

Mercader is described by police as 5’11”, 280 pounds with a medium complexion brown eyes, black hair including a beard and mustache, pierced ears, and a tattoo described by family members as three interlinked triangles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.