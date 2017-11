× Man shot during drug deal in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO – A 25-year-old man is still in the hospital after he was shot in the head during a drug deal Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the victim knows who shot him.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a documented gang member and is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.