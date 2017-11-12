Lauren Magiera gives her thoughts on the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - She had a great seat to check out another forgettable day for the Bears in their recent rivalry against the Green Bay Packers.

Even with Brett Hundley in a quarterback instead of Aaron Rodgers, even with two of their top running backs out, the Bears still couldn't beat the Packers at home.

Instead a floundering Green Bay team knocked off the Bears 23-16 and Lauren Magiera appeared on Sports Feed to discuss another bad day for the team against their NFC North rival.

She talked about a number of topics from the contest on Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch the segment in the video above.