John Fox challenge considered one of the worst in NFL history

CHICAGO – John Fox has made some questionable calls in his three years as Bears head coach, but his decision to challenge a play Sunday may take the cake.

John Fox, when he realizes he just challenged his own team into a turnover pic.twitter.com/PiVybx8D0n — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 12, 2017

Instead of settling for a first and goal at the Packers one yard line, Fox opted to have the refs take a second look at Benny Cunningham’s diving touchdown attempt.

The review showed Cunningham lost control of the ball before it hit the pylon, resulting in a touchback for Green Bay.

So Fox’s challenge not only didn’t lead to a touchdown, it gave the ball back to the Packers.

It’s worth noting Fox has the second-lowest winning percentage in Bears coaching history with a 12-28 record through his first 40 games.