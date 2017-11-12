× FBI: Suspected robber hit 2 suburban banks in under an hour

CHICAGO — One man robbed banks in two separate suburban grocery stores before noon Sunday, according to the FBI.

According to investigators, the suspect robbed a TCF bank inside a Schaumburg Jewel at 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd. Sunday around 11:05 a.m. Then the FBI says the same man committed another robbery at a second TCF bank inside the Jewel at 217 W. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood, IL around 11:49 a.m. Both incidents are described as “non takeover” robberies by the FBI, meaning they took place quietly and may not have even raised suspicions among customers.

The FBI describes the subject as a 5’3″ Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years of age, weighing around 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, facial hair, and a black and grey “DC” baseball cap, as shown in images caught by surveillance cameras.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, and says anyone with information should contact them at 312-421-6700.