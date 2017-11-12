Devils rally to beat Blackhawks 7-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Miles Wood had three goals for his first career hat trick and added an assist to help New Jersey Devils rally for a wild 7-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Rookie Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Andy Green, Taylor Hall and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils, who won their second straight after a four-game skid (0-2-2). Keith Kinkaid stopped 39 shots.

Defenseman Jan Rutta had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Artem Anisimov, Tanner Kero and rookie Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three of four. Corey Crawford took the loss, allowing six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg to start the third period. Forsberg stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

With New Jersey trailing 4-1, Wood scored his second goal of the game late in the first period to start a run of five straight Devils goals. Wood came in with three goals and two assists in his first 15 games and nearly matched that in one game.

Anismov was credited with his sixth goal on a deflection of Rutta's shot from the blue line just 41 seconds in to open the scoring. Wood scored on the power-play from the slot 2:59 later to tie it.

Chicago temporarily took charge with three goals in a 3:20 span late in the period.

DeBrincat scored with 6:19 left during a 4-on-4, converting a pass from Nick Schmaltz with a one-timer from the slot. It gave the 19-year-old DeBrincat three goals in two games and five in his last six.

Rutta's power-play goal, on a screened shot from the blue line, made it 3-1 with 3:21 to go in the period. Kero scored on a backhander from the slot 22 seconds later.

Wood started New Jersey's comeback with 2:33 left in the period on a shot from the left circle.

Green slipped in alone, took a cross-ice feed and stuffed in a goal 3:07 into the the second to trim it to 4-3. Hischier picked up a loose puck in the slot and tied it just under 4 minutes later on a shot that trickled in off Crawford's right arm.

Hall got behind Rutta, cut to the net and slipped a shot between Crawford's pads at 12:15 to give the Devils their first lead at 5-4. Gibbons, left open in the slot, beat Crawford with a high shot with 2:55 left in the second to make it 6-4.

Kane fired in a power-play goal from the right circle with 2.7 seconds left in the period to make it 6-5.

But Wood completed his hat trick and made it 7-5 at 2:21 of the third when he corralled Jesper Bratt's shot from the right point and stuffed a shot under Forsberg.

NOTES: Devils D Mirco Mueller left the game 1:29 in after taking a a hard hit along the boards — and to the head — by John Hayden. ... Before the game Devils coach John Hynes said F Travis Zajac (torn pectoral muscle) could rejoin the team when New Jersey's four-game trip continues in Toronto on Thursday and make his season debut this week. ... Devils F Marcus Johansson (concussion) has resumed workouts, but isn't skating. ... Chicago F Ryan Hartman was a healthy scratchy for the first time this season. He has just one goal and point in his last 10 games. ... Al Secord, a rugged left wing who scored 54 goals for the Blackhawks in 1982-83, suited up and joined the team on the ice for the national anthem as part of the team's One More Shift program.