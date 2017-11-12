× Dense fog developing overnight

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties in northeast Illinois until 10AM CST Monday morning (grey-shaded areas on the highlighted map). Visibility is expected to fall as fog develops across these counties, perhaps to a quarter-mile or less before sunrise Monday. With the thickening fog and falling temperatures, glazing could occur on untreated roads/sidewalks, and other paved areas as temperatures approach or sink below freezing.

So individual traveling or outside during the early morning hours Monday, should be aware of the forecast fog and the possibility that poor visibility as well as potential slick spots could make for dangerous conditions. Note Dense Fog Advisories are also in effect to the north across southern Wisconsin and west into Iowa (see U.S. Map below). Fog could develop farther south and east closer-in to Chicago itself, and conditions will be monitored to determine if the Dense Fog Advisory will need to be expanded.

Temperatures over the Chicago have dropped into the lower and middle 30s this Sunday evening with dew points within a degree or two of the temperature in many locations. Fog has already started to form. As clouds slowly thin and move east, clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall and coincide with the dew points.