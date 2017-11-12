2 infants found safe after car stolen in Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A frantic father called 911 to report his car was stolen with his two infant children inside.

The carjacking happened at a gas station in the city’s Chatham neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. on the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove.

The man left his kids in the car while it was running to buy a bottle of water. When he got out of the store, his car and his children were gone.

The car was later found parked on the 800 block of East 90th Street. The children were inside the car unharmed.

Police are still investigating the incident and looking at surveillance footage from the area.

A witness said someone near the gas station saw a man get into the running car and drive off.

No one is in custody.

The father was not charged.