Burglary suspects caught on camera sneaking through Bridgeport Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Newly-released surveillance footage clearly shows two suspects who police say broke into the Bridgeport Art Center on Nov. 4 and made off with electronics from inside the gallery.

The footage released by police follows the two suspects as they enter the gallery after hours, make their way up in an elevator, and then allegedly leave with electronics in tow. Police say the pair walked around the closed museum from about 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. that morning.

The video doesn't show the suspects actually taking anything, but the video does seem to show them leaving with more than they came in with. Given how clearly the pair are shown in the footage, police think they have a pretty good chance of identifying the suspects.

You can see the surveillance video released by police below.