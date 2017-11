Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum stopped by WGN to talk about the changes in race relationships 20 years after her book, “Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria?” was published.

A new updated version of the book has just been released.

Dr. Tatum is expected to speak at Venue SIX10 at 610 S. Michigan Avenue Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets for the public are $15. Tickets for students and teachers are $10.