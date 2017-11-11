× What was the weather like here in Chicago when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior storm on Nov. 10, 1975?

— Jeffrey Kozinski, Mokena

While the intense storm’s effect on Chicago’s weather was not as dramatic as the hurricane-force winds and 30-foot waves that ravaged Lake Superior, it did have a significant impact. Prior to the storm, the weather was unseasonably mild with strong south winds sending highs to 68, 73 and 67, respectively, Nov. 8-10. Severe thunderstorms struck the evening of Nov. 9 with wind gusts up to 74 mph. More storms arrived just after midnight Nov. 10 with an F1 tornado at Grayslake. Much cooler weather followed as gusty southwest winds to 46 mph sent the mercury into the 30s early Nov. 11, bringing the first measurable snowfall of the season.