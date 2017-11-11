WATCH: Women Climb Through Drive-Thru Window to Assault Manager Over McNuggets Order

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for two women who climbed through a drive-thru window and assaulted a McDonald’s manager over their McNuggets order, WTHR reports.

The women allegedly drove up to the window and said they didn’t receive their McNuggets. The manager showed the women their receipt to prove that they had never ordered the McNuggets. When the women said they’d like to place another order, the manager told them they would have to leave the window and get back in the drive-thru line.

The manager then left the window, and told the women to “have a nice day.” At this point, the women began pounding on the window and honking their horn. The women proceeded to climb through the drive-thru window, assault the manger, climb back out the window, and drive away.

A customer behind the women in line recorded the incident. Watch the footage in the player above.