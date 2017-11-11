Warm lake waters make November snowstorms a rarity
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Warm weather and more rain to follow ‘chilly’ wet Tuesday
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
-
Warm week ahead here; temps stay high in tropical waters
-
What a difference a week makes! NO 70s this final weekend of October 2017—instead a November-level chill—even a few snowflakes Saturday? Halloween 2017 is looking cool!
-
Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week
-
Upcoming cool weather a preview of approaching autumn
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
-
Have the fall colors been disappointing this year?
-
In forecasts for ‘well offshore,’ how far well offshore?
-
Fox Lake homeowners, businesses recovering from flooding