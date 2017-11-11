Third community alert issued for Morgan Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police have issued a third community alert for the Morgan Park neighborhood following a string of car jackings and armed robberies.

The most recent attacks happened during a short period of time on Saturday morning.

At 6:30 in the 400 block of west 100th Place, someone stole a Chevy Equinox and then went on a crime spree.

About an hour later, the first stop was the 26-hundred block of west 106th place: residents say the victim was jogging.

He was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his cellphone.

In the span of 20 minutes Saturday morning there were also armed robberies at 106th and Fairfield, 89th and Laflin and a carjacking at 88th and Eggleston.

In each case, police say the offender got out of the passenger side of the Chevy Equinox, approached the victim with a weapon and demanded property.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents alarming residents, and prompting a packed community meeting in Beverly earlier this week. 4 other carjackings and 4 armed robberies have been reported, since October 8th and Alderman Matt O'Shea says all of these incidents are linked to the same suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago Police. The alderman says he's hopeful the suspects will be caught before someone gets hurt.