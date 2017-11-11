New York Governor signs off on medical Marijuana use for PTSD to honor Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- On Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed off on the use of medical Marijuana to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The decision, made in honor of Veterans Day, adds PTSD to the list of conditions covered for medical Marijuana.

New York veterans who suffer from PTSD can now apply to receive medical Marijuana if they are approved by a doctor, PIX reports.

"Many of our veterans are suffering from PTSD and the medical community has determined that marijuana can be a helpful treatment," Cuomo said Saturday. "If there are veterans that are suffering and we can make a treatment available, we want to."

The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs reports seven to eight percent of veterans will experience PTSD in their lifetime. The American Legion advocates the use of medical Marijuana to treat PTSD. They report that 82 percent of surveyed veterans would like to have medical Marijuana as an option to treat PTSD.

"I think that can help thousands of veterans. It's something that we've been talking about for a long time and I'm glad we're taking action today," Cuomo said.