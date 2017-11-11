Morton Grove police issue community alert following 2 cases of attempted child luring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- Morton Grove police issued a community alert following two cases of attempted child luring within two weeks.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Belleforte and Dempster in Morton Grove. A 12 year old girl had just gotten off the school bus. She was walking home when a man in the alley gestured with his hands indicating he wanted her to come to him. She took off running, and he walked off.

The first incident happened two weeks earlier, a short distance away.

Two boys, eight and ten years old, were on the playground at Hynes School. Police say a man walked up and said "come here." One of the boys said no, and they went to notify an adult. In that case, the man was described as middle aged, white or Asian, with gray hair and wearing a gray jacket.

Police don't know for sure if both incidents are connected, but they both happened on Wednesday afternoons between three and four o'clock.

This is prompting parents in Morton Grove to have conversations with their children about being careful and vigilant.