Hundreds attend funeral for Rockford police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and friends have attended the funeral for a Rockford police officer who died in the line of duty after a traffic stop.

Services were held Saturday for 30-year-old Jaimie Cox. A procession will escort Cox’s body from the church through the city of Rockford. Hundreds of police vehicles are expected to participate. City officials have asked the public to line the procession route.

Cox joined the department last year after serving in the National Guard and in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.

He died of blunt force trauma early Sunday when he was found entangled in a pickup truck that crashed into a tree. The pickup truck driver died from multiple gunshot wounds.