George Takei responds to sexual assault claims

George Takei is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual assault.

Former model Scott R. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter that Takei assaulted him in 1981.

The former model said he was living in Hollywood in 1981 and was beginning his career as a commercial actor and model when he met Takei at a bar.

He said they exchanged numbers and would call each other occasionally and met up at clubs.

Brunton said the two went to Takei’s condo for a drink one night. He said when drank his drink, he began to feel dizzy and sat down and thinks he passed out, the Hollywood Reporter said. He said the next thing he remembers is waking up with his pants around his ankles and Takei groping his crotch and trying to take off his underwear.

He claims Takei told him to relax and get comfortable.

The actor has since responded to the allegations on Twitter and said he is shocked by the accusations.

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now,” the actor said.

Takei went on to say that the accusations were painful to hear and that he takes the claims seriously.

“…Those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices,” he said.

Comedian Louis C.K. recently admitted that the claims about his sexual misconduct were true.

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017