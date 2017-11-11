Gasol’s 21 leads short-handed Spurs by Bulls, 133-94

SAN ANTONIO — Pau Gasol had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 133-94, setting a season-high in points despite missing a third of their roster Saturday night.

Dejounte Murray added 17 points and Davis Bertans had 16 points in 18 minutes for San Antonio.

Chicago lost rookie forward Lauri Markkanen to a sprained left ankle late in the first half. The severity of the injury is unknown.

The Spurs were without six players, including three starters. In addition to Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, who have yet to play this season due to quadriceps injuries, San Antonio was also without Danny Green. Manu Ginobili rested on the second night of a back-to-back. The Spurs still had the depth to hand the rebuilding Bulls their fourth straight loss.

San Antonio had eight players in double figures.

Rudy Gay and Brandon Paul each had 15 points as San Antonio closed out a six-game homestand with four victories.

Bryn Forbes, who was making his first career start, had 13 points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3.

San Antonio was also almost without Gay, who was “50/50” with an ailing back, but the veteran forward played 18 minutes.

San Antonio raced to a 30-8 lead in the opening quarter, extending the margin to 22 points at the close of the period.

The Bulls closed the gap by scoring on 10 straight possessions in the second quarter, but the Spurs regained their dominance in the third.

Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis each had 17 points to lead Chicago.