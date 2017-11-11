× Blackhawks rally to beat Hurricanes in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Saad scored at 1:44 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and Gustav Forsling also scored for Chicago, which rallied after falling behind 3-1. Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots.

Brock McGinn scored twice and Jeff Skinner also had a goal for Carolina. Scott Darling, who spent the previous three seasons with the Blackhawks, finished with 26 saves against his former team.

DeBrincat’s second of the night pulled Chicago within one at 3:16 of the third, and Forsling tied it on a blast from the left point with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after an opening period in which they outshot the Blackhawks 16-15.

Chicago’s Brandon Saad had a penalty-shot opportunity just 1:57 in, but Darling was able to stone it.

McGinn put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard at 6:53 on a backhander from the left doorstep, giving him a goal in three straight games. Derek Ryan and Justin Williams had assists on the play, giving Ryan points in three straight and Williams assists in three in row.

Skinner made it 2-0 with his eighth, unassisted from the same spot, at 9:01.

The Blackhawks scored on a rush just after a power play ended at 7:34 of the second, with DeBrincat converting on Jonathan Toews’ pinpoint pass to the right doorstep.

McGinn restored the two-goal lead, roofing the puck past Forsberg on a rush at 9:58 of the middle period.