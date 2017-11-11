Behind-the-scenes at the Lyric Opera House’s ‘Die Walkure’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Flying horses, medieval costumes and nearly a dozen set changes featuring ornate decorations and beautiful landscapes are all part of the epic staging of Richard's Wagner's Die Walkure at the Lyric Opera House.

Assistant Director Katrina Bachus said Wagner's masterpiece truly takes a village to host a performance of this magnitude, for more than 3,500 theatre-goers each night.

One of the most memorable moments of the show is the ride of the Valkyries, which includes flying horses—a feat this cast and crew almost makes look almost effortless.

Everything in the performance is uniquely built and hand designed from the sets to the makeup and the costumes.

So if you're into medieval, turn of the century plot lines, torrid love affairs and epic battle scenes, Die Walkure is for you.

And if you ever want to see how it's all put together, behind the scenes, the Lyric Opera offers backstage tours to the public—reservation only—on their website olyricopera.org.