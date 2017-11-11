Dog show at Navy Pier breaks negative Bulldog stereotypes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's landmark Navy Pier hosted the American Bully Kennel Club's 11th Annual National Competition Saturday. The family event focused on shattering negative stereotypes and celebrating the breed's reputation as one of the best K-9 companions around.

"This truly is a companion breed. It does nothing more than love its owner. That's the whole purpose of this breed. One of these dogs will look you in the eyes, and all it wants to do is please you," president of the ABKC Dave Wilson said. "This breed will make you fall in love with it because its a breed that truly loves you."

Although only one dog can win "Top Dog" honors, all the show dogs got marks for being adorable.

This was the first time Navy Pier hosted a dog show competition.