Young adults share stories of homelessness and the local org that helped them

On Thursday, November 16th Covenant House locations across the country will host a SLEEP OUT, an annual fundraising event where participants raise money to raise awareness for youth homelessness. Chicago’s will take place at St James Commons (65 E Huron Street) in a gated, secure area. The event will begin with a light dinner sponsored by M Burger and feature a short program to learn and meet the young people Covenant House serves. As the evening comes to a close, cardboard boxes and sleeping bags will be passed out, and sleepers head to the secure sleeping area.

So far, 53 people are sleeping out but Covenant House needs more sleepers! Each person is asked to raise a minimum of $1500 in hopes of making the Covenant House Illinois goal of $150k. Sign up at http://www.covenanthouseil.org