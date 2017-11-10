× WGN-TV BECOMES “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” FOR THE HOLIDAYS FAMILY CLASSICS RETURNS FOR SPECIAL HOLIDAY SHOWING OF “SCROOGE” HOSTED BY DEAN RICHARDS!

CHICAGO, November 10, 2017 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be celebrating the holiday season as “Chicago’s Merry Own” with special events, promotions and programming. For the first time in 17 years, WGN-TV will be airing a special presentation of Family Classics hosted by Dean Richards on December 8, featuring the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim. WGN’s long-running movie showcase Family Classics was originally hosted by Frazier Thomas 1962-1985 and Roy Leonard 1985-2000.

Other holiday highlights include WGN-TV’s live broadcast of the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade with hosts Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts on November 23, a WGN Morning News gift-giveaway in the second week of December, and the 15th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive on December 8.

Chicago’s Merry Own Giveaway happens the week of December 11 on WGN Morning News. Watch all week long during the 9am hour to win prizes such as: tickets to Blue Man Group with dinner from Lettuce Entertain You, The Ultimate Rosemont Staycation, a $500 gift card from Art Van Furniture, Pandora jewelry, and a five-night trip for two to Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico from Apple Vacations.

Here’s a complete list of upcoming holiday specials and movies that will air on WGN-TV (all times CT):

Thursday, November 23

8-11a McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade (Live) (HD)

Chicago’s 84th annual holiday parade kicks off the 2017 holiday season on historic State Street with giant balloons, spirited marching bands, high-stepping equestrians, fabulous floats, performance groups and celebrities. WGN News anchors Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts host coverage. (Broadcast also simulcast on the WGN America cable network, streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

11a-1p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” The classic TV trilogy starred Chicago television legends Bob Bell, Frazier Thomas, Ray Rayner, Roy Brown and Ned Locke among others. 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. WGN’s Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1-6p Thanksgiving with Friends (HD)

Back-to-back airings of all 10 classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the List” (1995), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with Chandler in a Box” (1997), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

Saturday, November 25

10-11:30p Holiday Movie: Babes in Toyland (1934) (HD)

In an enchanted fantasy world of timeless characters and magical moments, nothing goes right for toymakers Stannie Dum and Ollie Dee. Cast: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Virginia Karns, Charlotte Henry, Felix Knight.

Saturday, December 2

7-9p Holiday Movie: Blizzard (2003) (HD)

When her family moves, Katie is sad to leave her friends and ice skating lessons behind… but then she meets Blizzard, a reindeer with special powers, who helps her realize her potential. Although Blizzard risks being banished from Santa’s village, they band together to overcome their obstacles. Cast: Brenda Blethyn, Christopher Plummer, Kevin Pollak, Whoopi Goldberg

Sunday, December 3

1-3p Holiday Movie: Getting to The Nutcracker (2014) (HD)

Documentary on the Herculean effort involved in gathering the resources, assembling the volunteers, casting the dancers, rehearsing and staging the performances of The Nutcracker ballet.

3-5p Holiday Movie: Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986) (HD)

The colorful holiday classic designed by famed children’s story author and artist Maurice Sendak, and written to be as close as possible to the original story. A lavish, exciting and heart-warming celebration of dance, music and life. Based on the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s original production. Cast: Hugh Bigney, Vanessa Sharp, Patricia Barker, Wade Walthall, Maia Rosal

Friday, December 8

7-9p Family Classics: Scrooge (2017) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of WGN’s long-running movie showcase “Family Classics,” featuring the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim. “Family Classics” was originally hosted by Frazier Thomas 1962-1985 and Roy Leonard 1985-2000.

Saturday, December 9

10:30p-12:30a Holiday Movie: Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986) (HD)

The colorful holiday classic designed by famed children’s story author and artist Maurice Sendak, and written to be as close as possible to the original story. A lavish, exciting and heart-warming celebration of dance, music and life. Based on the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s original production. Cast: Hugh Bigney, Vanessa Sharp, Patricia Barker, Wade Walthall, Maia Rosal

Sunday, December 10

12:30-2:30a Holiday Movie: Getting to The Nutcracker (2014) (HD)

Documentary on the Herculean effort involved in gathering the resources, assembling the volunteers, casting the dancers, rehearsing and staging the performances of The Nutcracker ballet.

1-5p Holiday Movie: The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) (HD)

Grand-scale portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ. Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, Charlton Heston, John Wayne, David McCallum

Saturday, December 16

7-9p Holiday Movie: Surviving Christmas (2004) (HD)

A lonely, obnoxious young millionaire pays a family to spend Christmas with him. Cast: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate, Catherine O’Hara

Sunday, December 17

12-1:30a Holiday Movie: Babes in Toyland (1934) (HD)

In an enchanted fantasy world of timeless characters and magical moments, nothing goes right for toymakers Stannie Dum and Ollie Dee. Cast: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Virginia Karns, Charlotte Henry, Felix Knight.

1-3p Holiday Movie: Blizzard (2003) (HD)

When her family moves, Katie is sad to leave her friends and ice skating lessons behind… but then she meets Blizzard, a reindeer with special powers, who helps her realize her potential. Although Blizzard risks being banished from Santa’s village, they band together to overcome their obstacles. Cast: Brenda Blethyn, Christopher Plummer, Kevin Pollak, Whoopi Goldberg

3-5p Holiday Movie: Surviving Christmas (2004) (HD)

A lonely, obnoxious young millionaire pays a family to spend Christmas with him. Cast: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate, Catherine O’Hara

8-9p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2017) (HD)

Musical performances and holiday messages from gospel music artists VaShawn Mitchell, Tasha Cobbs, Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, Sarah Reeves, Jonathan McReynolds, Travis Greene, Jonathan Butler, Israel Houghton, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Paige-Lockhart, The Walls Group, and Beverly Crawford.

Saturday, December 23

10p-2a Holiday Movie: The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) (HD)

Grand-scale portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ. Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, Charlton Heston, John Wayne, David McCallum

Sunday, December 24

1-3p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” The classic TV trilogy starred Chicago television legends Bob Bell, Frazier Thomas, Ray Rayner, Roy Brown and Ned Locke among others. 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. WGN’s Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

3-5p Family Classics: Scrooge (2017) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of WGN’s long-running movie showcase “Family Classics,” featuring the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim. “Family Classics” was originally hosted by Frazier Thomas 1962-1985 and Roy Leonard 1985-2000.

Monday, December 25

12-1:30a Christmas Midnight Mass (Live) (HD)

Catholic Christmas Mass from Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1:30-6a The Yule Log (HD)

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

9a-1p Holiday Movie: The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) (HD)

Grand-scale portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ. Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, Charlton Heston, John Wayne, David McCallum

1-3p Holiday Movie: Babes in Toyland (1934) (HD)

In an enchanted fantasy world of timeless characters and magical moments, nothing goes right for toymakers Stannie Dum and Ollie Dee. Cast: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Virginia Karns, Charlotte Henry, Felix Knight.

3-5p Holiday Movie: Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986) (HD)

The colorful holiday classic designed by famed children’s story author and artist Maurice Sendak, and written to be as close as possible to the original story. A lavish, exciting and heart-warming celebration of dance, music and life. Based on the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s original production. Cast: Hugh Bigney, Vanessa Sharp, Patricia Barker, Wade Walthall, Maia Rosal

