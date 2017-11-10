PHOTOS: Some dogs rescued from Peotone breeding operation available for adoption today

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Some of the more than 50 dogs that were rescued from a hoarding and breeding operation in south suburban Peotone are up for adoption Friday.

Six individual dogs, and one bonded pair, will be available at the South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 W. End Ave. in Chicago Heights, from 3 to 7 p.m.

There is a special adoption process involved with these dogs as they may never be house-trained, may continue to be fearful in their homes and are still working on being on a leash.

The dogs, rescued last week, were found living in deplorable conditions. So far, no charges have been filed.

Two of the dogs up for adoption will appear on Friday’s “Adopt A Pet” segment on WGN Midday News.

For more information, check out the humane society’s website and Facebook page.