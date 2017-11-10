× Slick conditions prompt closures, accidents in Chicago-area

NILES, Ill. — Light snow is causing slick conditions and prompting some road closures Friday.

Police say the Niles underpass is closed at Milwaukee until hey can get a salt truck through the underpass.

In Northbrook, slick conditions led to multiple cars in a ditch on US-41 Skokie Highway’s southbound ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road.

An overturned vehicle was reported on Route 53 North at Palatine Road.

WGN is also hearing reports that the Ohio and Ontario feeder ramps are closed due to icy conditions, but that has yet to be confirmed by city officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

