Second armed robbery in nearly reported in Chinatown

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating another armed robbery in Chinatown.

The robbery is the second in about a week in an area that has seen a several in violent crimes since October 23rd.

Late Wednesday night surveillance cameras on 23rd and S Wentworth captured the crime. A woman is seen walking alone and a group of men walk up to her. One has a gun. They take her purse then run away.

Last week around 2 a.m. near 24th and Wentworth, cameras caught an SUV pull up and two men with guns got out of the car. Off camera, the suspects pistol whip two sisters. The cameras then shows as they make their getaway, one hits the ground.

Police say they are also looking for a group of people who have been involved in several carjackings since October 23rd.

No arrests have been made in the two armed robberies. Police arrested a woman after police say she hit her victim over the head with a hammer to rob her at 25th and Wentworth.