PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Police responded to a report of a car into the DuPage River at River Road and Fort Beggs Drive.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene, and saw a severely damaged car along the river’s edge. It’s unclear, however, if the car actually went into the river or stopped just short of it.

Plainfield police say everyone did get out of the car, but they have not released information on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.