Record low temperatures across the Chicago area this Friday morning

The mercury hit 18-degrees at Chicago’s official O’Hare observation site this Friday morning – tying the record low for November 10 set back in 1986. The 14-degree low at Rockford set a new low temperature for this date at that location – the old record was 15-degrees established in 1973. The low temperature of 20-degrees at Midway Airport fell short of the existing record of 17-degrees at that site set back in 1933. At 7AM CST wind chills area-wide are in the single digits.

Lowest local airport temperature so far is 11-degrees at Freeport and 13-degrees at DeKalb. The low temperatures Low temperatures and 7AM observations are listed below..     In the observation listing the WCI is the Wind Chill Index for ecah location.

7AM Observations…

CITY           SKY/WX    TMP DP  RH WIND       PRES   REMARKS

ROCKFORD       CLOUDY    14   4  64 NE8       30.63R WCI   3

FREEPORT*      PTCLDY    12   5  72 NE8       30.62R WCI   1

ROCHELLE*      CLOUDY    14   7  73 NE8       30.61R WCI   3

DE KALB*       CLOUDY    14   7  72 N10       30.58S WCI   1

PERU*          CLOUDY    17   5  61 NE10G16   30.59R WCI   4

CHICAGO-OHARE  CLOUDY    19   7  59 N13       30.56S WCI   6

CHICAGO-MIDWAY FLURRIES  21  11  65 NW12      30.56R WCI   9

AURORA         CLOUDY    16   6  65 N12       30.58R WCI   3

LANSING*       CLOUDY    22  15  75 NW15G21   30.54R HAZE    WCI   9

JOLIET*        CLOUDY    19   9  63 N9        30.58R WCI   8

WAUKEGAN       FLURRIES  17   9  70 NW8       30.57R WCI   7

DUPAGE AIRPORT CLOUDY    15   7  70 N10       30.56R WCI   2

KANKAKEE*      CLOUDY    19   8  62 N8        30.56R WCI   9

WHEELING       CLOUDY    19  10  68 N12       30.58S WCI   7

MORRIS*        PTCLDY    17   8  70 N6        30.57R WCI   8

ROMEOVILLE*    CLOUDY    17   8  69 N7        30.56S WCI   7

NORTHERLY ISL    N/A     25  19  78 W9          N/A  WCI  16

 

Listing of Low Temperatures…

Location/low temperature

Freeport…11
DeKalb…13
Rockford…14
Rochelle…14
DuPage/West Chicago…15
Aurora/Sugar Grove…16
Waukegan…16
Morris…16
Sterlng…16
Romeoville/Lewis Unv…17

Peru/Otawa..1
O’Hare Airport…18
Palwaukee/Wheeling…18
Pontiac…19
Joliet…19
Kankakee…19

Midway Airport…20
Lansing…22
Madison, WI…9

Monroe, WI…12
Burlington,WI…13

Kenosha, WI…15

Milwaukee,WI…16

Janesville,WI…16

 

Rennselar, IN…23

Valparaiso,IN…25

Michigan City, IN…25

Gary, IN…28