× Record low temperatures across the Chicago area this Friday morning

The mercury hit 18-degrees at Chicago’s official O’Hare observation site this Friday morning – tying the record low for November 10 set back in 1986. The 14-degree low at Rockford set a new low temperature for this date at that location – the old record was 15-degrees established in 1973. The low temperature of 20-degrees at Midway Airport fell short of the existing record of 17-degrees at that site set back in 1933. At 7AM CST wind chills area-wide are in the single digits.

Lowest local airport temperature so far is 11-degrees at Freeport and 13-degrees at DeKalb. The low temperatures Low temperatures and 7AM observations are listed below.. In the observation listing the WCI is the Wind Chill Index for ecah location.

7AM Observations…

CITY SKY/WX TMP DP RH WIND PRES REMARKS

ROCKFORD CLOUDY 14 4 64 NE8 30.63R WCI 3

FREEPORT* PTCLDY 12 5 72 NE8 30.62R WCI 1

ROCHELLE* CLOUDY 14 7 73 NE8 30.61R WCI 3

DE KALB* CLOUDY 14 7 72 N10 30.58S WCI 1

PERU* CLOUDY 17 5 61 NE10G16 30.59R WCI 4

CHICAGO-OHARE CLOUDY 19 7 59 N13 30.56S WCI 6

CHICAGO-MIDWAY FLURRIES 21 11 65 NW12 30.56R WCI 9

AURORA CLOUDY 16 6 65 N12 30.58R WCI 3

LANSING* CLOUDY 22 15 75 NW15G21 30.54R HAZE WCI 9

JOLIET* CLOUDY 19 9 63 N9 30.58R WCI 8

WAUKEGAN FLURRIES 17 9 70 NW8 30.57R WCI 7

DUPAGE AIRPORT CLOUDY 15 7 70 N10 30.56R WCI 2

KANKAKEE* CLOUDY 19 8 62 N8 30.56R WCI 9

WHEELING CLOUDY 19 10 68 N12 30.58S WCI 7

MORRIS* PTCLDY 17 8 70 N6 30.57R WCI 8

ROMEOVILLE* CLOUDY 17 8 69 N7 30.56S WCI 7

NORTHERLY ISL N/A 25 19 78 W9 N/A WCI 16

Listing of Low Temperatures…

Location/low temperature

Freeport…11

DeKalb…13

Rockford…14

Rochelle…14

DuPage/West Chicago…15

Aurora/Sugar Grove…16

Waukegan…16

Morris…16

Sterlng…16

Romeoville/Lewis Unv…17

Peru/Otawa..1

O’Hare Airport…18

Palwaukee/Wheeling…18

Pontiac…19

Joliet…19

Kankakee…19

Midway Airport…20

Lansing…22

Madison, WI…9

Monroe, WI…12

Burlington,WI…13

Kenosha, WI…15

Milwaukee,WI…16

Janesville,WI…16

Rennselar, IN…23

Valparaiso,IN…25

Michigan City, IN…25

Gary, IN…28