Midday Fix: Friendsgiving entertaining tips

Emily DeSanto

RR4 Catering

www.RR4catering.com

Emily’s Tips:

Invites and Greetings

Thankful ‘Notes’:

Friendsgiving is about giving thanks, so make that a central theme of your party, starting with your invitation. When sending out an online invite, ask guests to submit a song that reminds them of a moment they’re thankful for, then create a playlist for the party with everyone’s songs. It’s a great way to recognize each guest and a good conversation starter.

A Giving Tree:

When guests arrive, greet them with a small paper leaf addressed for them and ask them to write down one thing they’re thankful for. Then, you can hang it on your “Giving Tree.” It creates a warm greeting and sets a nice tone for the party. To create your Giving Tree, simply gather a few branches from outside and place them in a vase or pot. Cut out small leaves from construction or design paper and place at entry way.

Buffet Decor

No Table Runner? No problem.

Find a fall throw, scarf or blanket to use as your table runner. Laid over a white tablecloth, it makes a warm backdrop for your buffet.

Pumpkins

They’re Not Just for Halloween Anymore. I’m a sucker for a white pumpkin. They can be part of a stunning centerpiece for your buffet. Simply hollow out your pumpkin, place a jar or plastic cup inside and use foliage from your backyard to create a stunning centerpiece.

Lite It Up

Candles always add warmth to a room. When using candles on a buffet, be sure not to use scented candles, so scents do not conflict with the food your serving. For a natural holder, hollow out apples and place tea lights inside. For votives, simply use glassware in your pantry – juice glasses, rocks glasses, mason jars. You can accent glassware using herbs and spices that compliment your menu, such as rosemary, sage, peppercorn or cinnamon. What’s great is when these herbs and spices are warmed up through the glass, they release their natural scents.

Friendsgiving Food

Brown Sage Derby

This is the prefect fall cocktail. It has the warmth and sweetness of bourbon, mixed with refreshing grapefruit and lime juice, and a fresh sage topper.

Turkey Sliders with Pumpkin and Sriracha Aioli

Juicy and flavorful turkey sliders, topped with a zesty pumpkin and siracha aioli, and fresh spinach.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Sliders

Serve in small cups and topped with a crouton for a delicious, fall sip and crunch.

Brussels Sprouts Bruschetta

A bite-size tribute to two Thanksgiving staples – Brussels sprouts and cranberries. Crostini topped with creamy goat cheese and topped with sauteed Brussels sprouts and dried cranberries.

Stuffing Mushrooms

The easiest way to create a small stuffing bite. Make your favorite stuffing recipe and scoop a small amount into baby Bella mushrooms. Top with a bit of parmesan cheese and olive oil, and pop them in the oven until baked through.

Pumpkin Pie Bites

You can’t do Friendsgiving without pumpkin pie, but making them bite-size sounds tedious, right? Problem solved. Simply purchase already made pies, cut out small rounds using a biscuit cutter and top with whipped cream.

The recipes:

rr4-catering