Metra board OKs fare hikes, service cuts in 2018

CHICAGO — Metra’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved its 2018 budget that includes service cuts and fare increases.

This is the fourth straight rate increase for Metra.

According to the Chicago Tribune, adult and reduced-fare one-way tickets will rise by 25 cents in all zones. Ten-ride tickets will increase between $4.25 and $7.75, depending on the length of the trip. Monthly fares, which are the most common ticket type for Metra riders, will increase between $9 and $12.50, depending on the length of the trip.

The plan also calls for cuts to service, which would be the first for the agency.

Metra wants to cut five of the 691 trains that operate on weekdays.

The proposal includes cuts to the Milwaukee North line and the north central service.

Metra officials say the budget plan would help close a $45-million budget gap.

