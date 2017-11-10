Mark Suppelsa gives a Green Bay persepective on Bears-Packers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're running out of days to do this on Sports Feed.

Earlier in 2017, Mark Suppelsa announced that he would retire after a long and successful career as an anchor and reporter in Chicago. That includes a long run at WGN-TV, where Sports Feed originates every day.

But before his final show at the end of this year, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had him on the show one more time to break down a Bears-Packers game from the perspective of a Green Bay fan.

To watch the conversation with Mark from this past weeks' show, click on the video above or below.