Local veterans tell their story 50 years since entry into Vietnam War

Saturday marks Veterans Day. And this year, America is marking a solemn anniversary: 50 years since our entry into the Vietnam War.

It was a conflict that deeply divided our nation, gouging deep wounds that remain to this day.

And on this anniversary, there’s a special program to remember the veterans, their service and their stories. Most came back unwilling - or unable - to tell those stories.

But 50 years later, local veterans have a lot to share about how they came to serve and their feelings about the war then and now.

One common theme among these veterans is their concern about the toll being taken by more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

22 of our veterans are being lost to suicide everyday. That’s more every year than in all the combat

