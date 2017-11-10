Illinois memorial honors those who served in Middle East conflicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Veterans Day a special memorial in Illinois is honoring those who have died in conflicts in the Middle East.

90 miles outside Chicago, is the only living war memorial in the United States. It started with five marble walls of soldiers who lost their lives fighting in the Middle East conflicts.

13 years later, six more walls had to be added to make room for the 7000 plus names.

The wall in Marseilles is not very well known, but for those Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed in the Middle East, it's their only tangible connection.

In addition to the memorial, service members are asking those back at home to give 30 seconds of reflection for 30 days.

More information at https://middleeastconflictswall.org/