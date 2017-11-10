Dear Tom,

Has there ever a blizzard on Halloween in Chicago?

Thanks,

Matt Downing

Palatine

Dear Matt,

There has not. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives for Halloween snow back to 1884 and found that it has only snowed seven times on the holiday, all just traces except for 0.1 inches in 2014, the city’s only measurable snow on October 31. In 1994 Halloween was wet and stormy with an all-day record rainfall of 2.26 inches and while no snow fell in the city a changeover to heavy, wet snow did whiten suburban landscapes between 9 p.m. and midnight. Several readers remembered trick-or-treating in an accumulating snow back in 1954, but that year Halloween fell on a Sunday and many municipalities scheduled their trick-or-treat hours for Monday, November 1 when up to 2 inches of snow fell across the Chicago area.