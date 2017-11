Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant was married last January and had to wait until the season was over to honeymoon.

Now it seems he has to wait a little longer.

The Cubs slugger tweeted this afternoon that he and his bride Jessica Delp missed their flight.

Finally getting the chance to take our honeymoon buuuut..we missed our @AmericanAir check in by 30 seconds! 30!!! Where's the team sponsor love?! — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) November 10, 2017

For their part, the airline responded.

Oh no, Kris. Please DM us your record locator so we can take a look. Our airport team will help you, too, though. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) November 10, 2017

And KB himself even admitted fault.

"If you're not 15 minutes early, you're late." -Dad Life lesson: Always listen to dad! — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) November 10, 2017

Some fans had a little fun with the travel mishap too.

Person that wouldn't let you through must have been a Sox fan — Jow Blow (@70_blow) November 10, 2017

Have fun Kris and Jessica. Hopefully, you don’t have to wait 108 years to board the next @AmericanAir flight! — Rob O’Umps (@Joseph_Tinker) November 10, 2017

Marriage tip: Use "Remember how you made us late for our Honeymoon flight" in every argument for the next 25 years. That's definitely the way to go. — Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) November 10, 2017

A few off-season wind sprints will fix that. — Greg Allison (@bball40dad) November 10, 2017

Best wishes to the couple! We hope you honeymoon soon!

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕 A post shared by Jessica Bryant (@jess__bryant) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST