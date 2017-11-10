Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow

Friday’s lake effect snow left accumulations ranging from 2 inches at Evanston, to an inch across Chicago’s north side, and trace amounts in the suburbs. The tenth of an inch observed at O’Hare airport was the city’s earliest measurable snow in 11 years. Since 2000, the average date for the city’s first snowfall has been November 25th. Friday morning’s low of 18 degrees tied the record low for November 10th, and the high of 29 was just one degree shy of the coldest maximum temperature for the date. Another weather system is forecast to bring a mixture of snow and rain Sunday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Sub-normal temperatures are set to persist through Sunday, before warmer air arrives next week.
